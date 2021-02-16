The AbC-19 Rapid Test is a self-contained, highly accurate lateral flow immunoassay designed to give results within 20 minutes at the point of use

The AbC-19 Rapid Test process. (Credit: Business Wire)

Abingdon Health plc (“the Company”), a leading international developer and manufacturer of high quality and effective rapid tests, announces that the AbC-19™ Rapid Test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies is now available for purchase by healthcare professionals on the Abingdon Health website.

The AbC-19™ Rapid Test is a self-contained, highly accurate lateral flow immunoassay designed to give results within 20 minutes at the point of use. The test is designed to confirm the presence of IgG antibodies to the full trimeric spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. These are the type of antibodies which neutralise the virus and can produce immunity as found after vaccination or following an immune response to COVID-19. The attached image explains the AbC-19™ Rapid Test Process.

Deployed at scale across populations, the test can aid policymakers, healthcare systems, the scientific community, and the public at large by:

Assisting health providers, researchers, and governments in understanding the extent of the SARS-CoV-2 infection and its spread through communities (seroprevalence)

Enabling researchers to understand whether people are developing immunity

Informing the development and evaluation of large-scale vaccine tests, and eventual mass immunisation campaigns.

The AbC-19™ Rapid Test has demonstrated high levels of sensitivity and specificity in a clinical setting. Evaluation studies involving 880 patient samples showed sensitivity of 97.58% (95% confidence level 95.28%-98.95%) and specificity of 99.59% (95% confidence interval 98.53%-99.95%). Further details of this study can be found online at MedRxiv.

The AbC-19™ Rapid Test can be purchased by health professionals on the Abingdon Health website.

Leigh Thomas, SVP Director of Global Sales of Abingdon Health, commented: “Research has underlined the pivotal role of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein – and the body’s response to it – in developing immunity to COVID-19. As efforts intensify to build large-scale immunity to the virus, we are confident that the AbC-19™ Rapid Test, an easy-to-use antibody test suitable for use outside of the laboratory by healthcare professionals, will be an invaluable tool in the toolbox in the fight against the virus.

Source: Company Press Release